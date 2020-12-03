Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Reports Increase in Total Revenues and Delivers a $9.4 Million Improvement in Pre-Tax Profit With Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) today reported results for the third quarter and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020. The Company noted that the disciplined execution of its strategy, inclusive of the acceleration of its digital transformation initiatives, drove an increase in total revenues, expansion in gross profit margin and growth in pre-tax income for the fiscal 2020 third quarter, as compared to the fiscal 2019 third quarter. The Company achieved these results even as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively impact its retail store operations inclusive of a significant decline in traffic, a 7% reduction in store operating days due to temporary store closures and a 25% reduction in operating hours during the third quarter.

Total revenues were $74.7 million compared to $70.4 million in the fiscal 2019 third quarter, reflecting an 8.7% increase in net retail sales primarily driven by a 167% increase in e-commerce demand (orders generated online to be fulfilled from either the Company’s warehouse or its stores). This was partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in commercial and international franchise revenues;

Gross profit margin expanded to 46.6%, a 720-basis point improvement compared to the fiscal 2019 third quarter;

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $33.1 million or 44.3% of total revenues, a 600-basis point improvement compared to the fiscal 2019 third quarter;

Pre-tax income increased $9.4 million to $1.7 million compared to a pre-tax loss of $7.7 million in the fiscal 2019 third quarter; and

Earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”) were $1.7 million, a $9.4 million improvement from the fiscal 2019 third quarter.

Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Fueled by consumer affinity for our brand, disciplined execution, and acceleration of our strategic digital transformation, the third quarter's profitable results reflected improvements across a number of key financial metrics. We delivered an increase in total revenues including continued triple-digit e-commerce growth, expansion in gross profit margin and a reduction in expenses. And, while we are pleased to have sustained this positive momentum thus far in our fourth quarter, we remain appropriately cautious given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic and its potential impact.

“During this period of rapid change, we have relied on the experience and agility of our management team and organization to quickly adjust and pivot as circumstances evolve. Igniting the emotional connection that Build-A-Bear has with multi-generational consumers is a critical foundation as we focus on accelerating the execution of our stated strategy with the goal to drive profitable growth through the monetization of our brand equity beyond traditional retail. Specifically, we have made great strides with initiatives driving our digital transformation ranging from e-commerce to marketing while having a long runway of continued opportunities including new, brand-enhancing, entertainment plans. Even in these uncertain times, with the majority of the corporate headquarters continuing to work remotely, we have meaningfully evolved the company, favorably re-negotiated the vast majority of store leases, maintained a solid balance sheet with no borrowings on our credit facility and secured the liquidity required to support our business. At the same time, we have been able to enhance our infrastructure in order to further leverage the power of the Build-A-Bear brand through the diversification of profitable revenue streams with the goal of delivering long-term stakeholder value,” concluded Ms. John.

Additional Third Quarter 2020 Highlights (13 weeks ended October 31, 2020 compared to the 13 weeks ended November 2, 2019):

Net retail sales were $72.4 million compared to $66.6 million in the fiscal 2019 third quarter;

Income tax expense was $10,000, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.8 million in the fiscal 2019 third quarter; and

Net income was $1.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million, or $0.40 per share, in the fiscal 2019 third quarter.

Store Activity:

As of October 31, 2020, the Company had 358 corporately-managed stores. The Company noted that in the third quarter, its retail store operations were negatively impacted by COVID-related circumstances with a 7% reduction in store operating days due to temporary store closures and a 25% reduction in operating hours compared to the prior year’s period. Following the end of the quarter, the Company temporarily closed substantially all of its locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland complying with COVID-19 governmental mandates. The vast majority of these locations reopened on December 2, 2020 as restrictions were eased.

Separately, locations associated with the Company’s third-party retail model with relationships that include Carnival Cruise Lines, Great Wolf Lodge Resorts, Landry’s and Beaches Family Resorts as well as international franchise locations, were either closed or operated under restrictions due to COVID-19 for a portion or all of the third quarter.

Balance Sheet:

At quarter end, cash and cash equivalents were $25.8 million, an increase of $19.6 million compared to the end of the fiscal 2019 third quarter driven by improvement in the Company’s profitability. With the finalization of the renegotiation of store leases which resulted in a reduction in rents, payment deferrals and abatements, the Company noted that it is now current on substantially all of its rent payments. Total inventory at quarter-end was $51.5 million a decline of $14.7 million, or 22.2%, compared to the end of the fiscal 2019 third quarter. The Company noted that it is comfortable with the quality and composition of its inventory at quarter-end.

In the fiscal 2020 third quarter, capital expenditures were $0.7 million reflecting disciplined fiscal oversight during the pandemic, compared to $5.1 million in the fiscal 2019 third quarter. Depreciation and amortization was $3.2 million compared to $3.6 million in the fiscal 2019 third quarter.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this press release, the Company’s financial results are provided both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the Company provides historic EBIT, income and income per diluted share adjusted to exclude certain costs and accounting adjustments, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company’s business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results. These measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure later in this document.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 13 Weeks 13 Weeks Ended Ended October 31, % of Total November 2, % of Total 2020 Revenues (1) 2019 Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $ 72,368 96.9 $ 66,575 94.6 Commercial revenue 1,858 2.5 2,560 3.6 International franchising 447 0.6 1,249 1.8 Total revenues 74,673 100.0 70,384 100.0 Cost of merchandise sold: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 38,715 53.5 40,284 60.5 Store asset impairment 162 0.2 — 0.0 Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 782 42.1 1,412 55.2 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 251 56.2 962 77.0 Total cost of merchandise sold 39,910 53.4 42,658 60.6 Consolidated gross profit 34,763 46.6 27,726 39.4 Selling, general and administrative expense 33,091 44.3 35,412 50.3 Interest (income) expense, net 2 0.0 8 0.0 (Loss) income before income taxes 1,670 2.2 (7,694 ) (10.9 ) Income tax expense 10 0.0 (1,821 ) (2.6 ) Net (loss) income $ 1,660 2.2 $ (5,873 ) (8.3 ) (Loss) Income per common share: Basic $ 0.11 $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.40 ) Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 14,999,786 14,752,307 Diluted 15,220,432 14,752,307

(1) Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 39 Weeks 39 Weeks Ended Ended October 31, % of Total November 2, % of Total 2020 Revenues (1) 2019 Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $ 157,354 97.3 $ 222,837 95.3 Commercial revenue 3,056 1.9 8,507 3.6 International franchising 1,240 0.8 2,616 1.1 Total revenues 161,650 100.0 233,960 100.0 Costs and expenses: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 102,300 65.0 126,722 56.9 Store asset impairment (2) 7,044 4.5 — — Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 1,309 42.8 3,887 45.7 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 636 51.3 2,417 92.4 Total cost of merchandise sold 111,289 68.8 133,026 56.9 Consolidated gross profit 50,361 31.2 100,934 43.1 Selling, general and administrative expense 81,332 50.3 106,940 45.7 Interest expense, net 6 0.0 21 0.0 Income (loss) before income taxes (30,977 ) (19.2 ) (6,027 ) (2.6 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,476 1.5 (126 ) (0.1 ) Net income (loss) $ (33,453 ) (20.7 ) $ (5,901 ) (2.5 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (2.24 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ (2.24 ) $ (0.40 ) Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 14,923,304 14,697,592 Diluted 14,923,304 14,697,592

(1) Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding. (2) Due to the charges primarily in the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2020, a separate line item was disclosed and expressed as a percentage of net retail sales.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) October 31, February 1, November 2, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,809 $ 26,726 $ 6,167 Inventories, net 51,501 53,381 66,205 Receivables, net 7,950 11,526 10,250 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,427 7,117 6,327 Total current assets 90,687 98,750 88,949 Operating lease right-of-use asset 109,757 126,144 135,810 Property and equipment, net 55,421 65,855 65,954 Deferred tax assets - 3,411 3,203 Other assets, net 3,572 3,202 2,761 Total Assets $ 259,437 $ 297,362 $ 296,677 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,527 $ 15,680 $ 18,390 Accrued expenses 19,856 16,536 9,985 Operating lease liability short term 35,489 30,912 31,537 Gift cards and customer deposits 19,070 20,231 19,141 Deferred revenue and other 2,364 2,605 2,347 Total current liabilities 91,306 85,964 81,400 Operating lease liability long term 107,653 119,625 130,394 Deferred franchise revenue 866 1,325 1,289 Other liabilities 2,913 1,717 1,651 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 160 152 152 Additional paid-in capital 72,344 70,733 69,955 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,277 ) (12,079 ) (11,927 ) Retained (deficit)/earnings (3,528 ) 29,925 23,763 Total stockholders' equity 56,699 88,731 81,943 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 259,437 $ 297,362 $ 296,677

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Selected Financial and Store Data (dollars in thousands) 13 Weeks 13 Weeks 39 Weeks 39 Weeks Ended Ended Ended Ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Other financial data: Retail gross margin ($) (1) $ 33,653 $ 26,291 $ 55,054 $ 96,115 Retail gross margin (%) (1) 46.5 % 39.5 % 35.0 % 43.1 % Capital expenditures (2) $ 651 $ 5,155 $ 4,029 $ 10,099 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,194 $ 3,561 $ 9,905 $ 10,359 Store data (3): Number of corporately-managed retail locations at end of period North America 306 315 Europe 51 55 Asia 1 1 Total corporately-managed retail locations 358 371 Number of franchised stores at end of period 77 104 Corporately-managed store square footage at end of period (4) North America 712,387 719,277 Europe 76,173 78,786 Asia 1,750 1,750 Total square footage 790,310 799,813

(1) Retail gross margin represents net retail sales less cost of merchandise sold - retail. Retail gross margin percentage represents retail gross margin divided by net retail sales. Store impairment is excluded from retail gross margin. (2) Capital expenditures represents cash paid for property, equipment, other assets and other intangible assets. (3) Excludes e-commerce. North American stores are located in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. In Europe, stores are located in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark. In Asia, the store is located in China. Seasonal locations not included in store count. (4) Square footage for stores located in North America is leased square footage. Square footage for stores located in Europe is estimated selling square footage. Seasonal locations not included in the store count.

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks 13 Weeks 39 Weeks 39 Weeks Ended Ended Ended Ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (loss) before income taxes (pre-tax) $ 1,670 $ (7,694 ) $ (30,977 ) $ (6,027 ) Interest 2 8 6 21 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) $ 1,672 $ (7,686 ) $ (30,971 ) $ (6,006 ) 13 Weeks 13 Weeks 39 Weeks 39 Weeks Ended Ended Ended Ended October 31, November 2, October 31, November 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (loss) before income taxes (pre-tax) $ 1,670 $ (7,694 ) $ (30,977 ) $ (6,027 ) Income (loss) before income tax adjustments: COVID-19 activity (1) 54 - 112 - Impairment and other charges (2) 78 - 7,628 (456 ) Foreign exchange losses (gains) (3) (68 ) (785 ) 197 332 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (adjusted pre-tax) 1,734 (8,479 ) (23,040 ) (6,151 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (10 ) 1,821 2,476 (126 ) Tax adjustments: Income tax impact: adjustments (4) (13 ) 165 (1,667 ) 26 Income tax impact: CARES Act (5) - - (773 ) - Valuation allowance (6) - - 3,272 - Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (23 ) 1,986 3,309 (100 ) Net (loss) income 1,660 (5,873 ) (33,453 ) (5,901 ) Adjustments 51 (620 ) 8,770 (98 ) Adjusted net (loss) income $ 1,711 $ (6,493 ) $ (24,683 ) $ (5,999 ) Net (loss) income per diluted share (EPS) $ 0.11 $ (0.40 ) $ (2.24 ) $ (0.40 ) Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share (adjusted EPS) $ 0.11 $ (0.44 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (0.41 )

(1) Represents COVID-19 related expenses at our stores, warehouse, and headquarters. (2) Represents non-cash adjustments including estimated asset impairment charges related to store fixed assets and right-of-use operating lease assets and bad debt expense in the 13 and 39 weeks ending October 31, 2020 and November 2, 2019. (3) Represents the consolidated impact of foreign exchange rates on the re-measurement of balance sheet items not denominated in functional currency recorded under the provisions of U.S. GAAP and transactional gains and losses. This does not include any impact on margin associated with the translation of revenues or the foreign subsidiaries' purchase of inventory in U.S. dollars. (4) Represents the aggregate tax impact of the pre-tax adjustments. As a result of the Company's full, global valuation allowance as of May 2, 2020, the Company cannot realize an income tax benefit on these adjustments for first quarter of fiscal 2020. (5) Represents the impact of the technical correction related to qualified leasehold improvements resulting from the CARES Act occurring in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (6) Represents the valuation allowance recorded on its net deferred tax assets in North America in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

