S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distribution, payable on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2020. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended distributions on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. The NAV per Unit on November 30, 2020 was $13.52.



Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares SBN $0.00000 Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

