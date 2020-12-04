 

Achiko Partners with Udayana University for Covid-19 Testing Research in Bali, Indonesia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 13:00  |  60   |   |   
  • Achiko signed a research agreement with Udayana University’s Research Department to study the practicability of a mass testing approach with Teman Sehat and Gumnuts when available
  • The Study will focus on a systems approach to mass testing and consequences to healthcare, and consumer and business confidence
  • The partners collaborate to deploy testing infrastructure, Teman Sehat and other systems to 3 islands adjacent to Bali: Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan
  • Successful completion will have implications for the rollout across the rest of Indonesia and to other countries

ZURICH, Switzerland, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”) and Udayana University’s Research Department (“Udayana”) have signed a research agreement on Wednesday. The partners plan to conduct a study to better understand acceptance of mass testing in the broader population as well as the practicality of mass testing, and its effects on healthcare, and consumer and business confidence. To this end, diagnostic testing for Covid-19 will be deployed across three islands in the province of Bali (Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan), Indonesia, starting in late January 2021.

The Study will include Teman Sehat, Achiko’s Testing Passport and ecosystem platform, and Gumnuts, Achiko’s low-cost saliva-based testing solution, when available.

Udayana is a leading state university in the province of Bali. Its Research Department will be studying not just acceptability and practicality of mass testing, but also the implications in terms of resources needed for adaptation and integration of Teman Sehat with existing processes. An accompanying implementation study will monitor the effect that mass testing has on incidence rates as well as the number of successfully identified close contacts, clusters and mandated isolations.

Achiko and Udayana will be working together to administer Covid-19 testing to the population and visitors of the three islands of Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan (approx. 75,000 people). Achiko’s diagnostic test kit for Covid-19, Gumnuts, will be integrated with Teman Sehat, Achiko’s mobile health ecosystem app and distributed across Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan.

With Teman Sehat, the people living on these three islands as well as visitors will be able to book, pay for and manage their Covid-19 testing experience, all while maintaining privacy. Test results will be mirrored on the Teman Sehat app, which doubles as a digital passport. Visitors must test negative in order to board a plane to any Indonesian destination, including these islands. On the islands, Teman Sehat will regulate access to places with a traffic light system.

Seite 1 von 2


Achiko Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Achiko Partners with Udayana University for Covid-19 Testing Research in Bali, Indonesia Achiko signed a research agreement with Udayana University’s Research Department to study the practicability of a mass testing approach with Teman Sehat and Gumnuts when availableThe Study will focus on a systems approach to mass testing and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
C-Bond Systems’ EPA-Registered MB-10 Tablets Provide Effective Disinfection from SARS-CoV-2, the ...
DMG Announces Private Placement
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:13 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko geht Partnerschaft für Covid-19-Testforschung mit der Udayana-Universität in Bali, Indonesien, ein (deutsch)
06:12 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko partners with Udayana University for Covid-19 testing research in Bali, Indonesia
06:12 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko geht Partnerschaft für Covid-19-Testforschung mit der Udayana-Universität in Bali, Indonesien, ein
30.11.20
Achiko AG Enters into a Convertible Note of Up to CHF $2 Million with Negma Group
30.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG schliesst Wandelanleihe von bis zu 2 Millionen CHF mit Negma Group ab (deutsch)
30.11.20
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG schliesst Wandelanleihe von bis zu 2 Millionen CHF mit Negma Group ab
30.11.20
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG enters into a convertible note of up to CHF 2m with Negma Group
26.11.20
Achiko Secures Convertible Loan Facility with Yorkville Advisors of USD $2.5 Million, with a Provisional Extension of Up to USD $9.5 Million
26.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko schliesst Wandelanleihenfazilität mit Yorkville Advisors über 2,5 Millionen USD ab, mit Option zur Erhöhung um bis zu 9,5 Millionen USD (deutsch)
26.11.20
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko secures convertible loan facility with Yorkville Advisors of USD 2.5 million, with a provisional extension of up to USD 9.5 million

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
8
Achiko Multitalent oder Rohrkrepierer ?