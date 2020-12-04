 

Winnebago Industries’ First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on December 18, 2020

Conference Call Scheduled for 9:00 a.m. CST

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, plans to issue its earnings release for its first quarter Fiscal 2021 before the market opens on December 18, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. CST.

All interested parties are invited to listen live via the Company's website, http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days. To access the replay, click on https://winnebago.gcs-web.com/event-calendar.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, boats, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net
Media Contact: Sam Jefson – Public Relations Specialist – 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net


