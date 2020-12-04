Winnebago Industries’ First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on December 18, 2020

Conference Call Scheduled for 9:00 a.m. CST

FOREST CITY, Iowa, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, plans to issue its earnings release for its first quarter Fiscal 2021 before the market opens on December 18, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. CST.



All interested parties are invited to listen live via the Company's website, http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days. To access the replay, click on https://winnebago.gcs-web.com/event-calendar.