XpresSpa Group Names James Berry as Chief Financial Officer; Scott Milford Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has appointed James Berry as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 14, 2020. The Company also announced that it is promoting Scott Milford, who has served as Chief People Officer since joining the Company in July 2019, to the role of Chief Operating Officer.



“We are pleased to welcome James as our new CFO,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO. “He is a uniquely qualified individual who can help accelerate our transition into healthcare and wellness services and is a seasoned leader who brings to us an impressive track record of strengthening organizations and driving value and growth through strategic focus and operational improvement. His impressive resume includes leadership roles at a variety of healthcare and medical companies, and he possesses extensive experience across finance, accounting, benefits, and other important non-clinical functions within healthcare services. We firmly believe that James will be an invaluable leader within our team as we build the leading travel, health and wellness brand.”

“We would like to recognize Scott for his many contributions as our Chief People Officer and congratulate him on his well-deserved promotion to Chief Operating Officer. He has played an instrumental role in our recent pivot with a demonstrated ability to fluidly move between strategic initiatives and field level problem solving, always with an eye on building an ‘Employer of Choice’ people culture,” concluded Satzman.

About James Berry

For the past 20 years, Mr. James Berry has provided financial and administrative leadership to healthcare organizations delivering urgent and emergency medical services. With annual patient volumes topping 200,000 visits, he has optimized revenue cycle processes; negotiated strong payer contracts; controlled spending; developed provider compensation plans; overseen accounting functions; developed planning, reporting, and business intelligence analytics; managed investment accounts; evaluated and oversaw benefit programs; and raised equity and debt capital for rapidly expanding enterprises. He is also experienced leading support functions including IT, HR, payroll, and business development.