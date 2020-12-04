 

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the JOYY Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of JOYY Inc. f/k/a YY, Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) securities between April 28, 2016 and November 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Hershewe v. JOYY Inc., No. 20-cv-10611, and is assigned to Judge Stanley Blumenfeld, Jr. The JOYY class action lawsuit charges JOYY and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased JOYY securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the JOYY class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the JOYY class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the JOYY class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the JOYY class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the JOYY class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the JOYY class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Michael Albert of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at malbert@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the JOYY class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than January 19, 2021.

JOYY purports to operate a social media platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. JOYY describes itself as operating live streaming platforms, including: (a) YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; (b) Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and (c) Huya, a game live streaming platform. JOYY also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis.

Seite 1 von 2


JOYY (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the JOYY Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of JOYY Inc. f/k/a YY, Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) securities between April 28, 2016 and November 18, 2020, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Intel Machine Programming Tool Detects Bugs in Code
Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress
Zuora Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Intel Advances Progress in Integrated Photonics for Data Centers
Amazon and YETI File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
CrowdStrike Expands Routes to Market for CrowdStrike Services with AWS Marketplace
Clover Biopharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 1 Data for its Adjuvanted S-Trimer COVID-19 ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
YY Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies JOYY Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2021
27.11.20
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds JOYY Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – YY
24.11.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of JOYY Inc. (YY) Investors
23.11.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of JOYY Inc. (YY) Investors
23.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of JOYY Inc. (YY) Investors
23.11.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against JOYY Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21.11.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against JOYY Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
20.11.20
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against JOYY Inc. – YY
20.11.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of JOYY Inc. (YY) on Behalf of Investors
19.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of JOYY Inc. (YY) on Behalf of Investors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
715
YY Neue Internetplattform in China. Lohnt sich ein Investment?