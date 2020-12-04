Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the JOYY Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of JOYY Inc. f/k/a YY, Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) securities between April 28, 2016 and November 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Hershewe v. JOYY Inc., No. 20-cv-10611, and is assigned to Judge Stanley Blumenfeld, Jr. The JOYY class action lawsuit charges JOYY and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased JOYY securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the JOYY class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the JOYY class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the JOYY class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the JOYY class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the JOYY class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the JOYY class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Michael Albert of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at malbert@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the JOYY class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than January 19, 2021.

JOYY purports to operate a social media platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. JOYY describes itself as operating live streaming platforms, including: (a) YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; (b) Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and (c) Huya, a game live streaming platform. JOYY also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis.