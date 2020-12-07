Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in Phoenix

Iron Mountain’s hyperscale-ready AZP-2 data center is part of a 40-acre, 3-data center, metro-connected campus within several miles of east downtown Phoenix. The facility, spanning more than 530,000 gross square feet, meets dedicated requirements of up to 48 megawatts of total IT capacity at full build out.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, today announced that it has signed a six megawatt data center pre-lease expansion with a U.S. based Fortune 100 customer in Phoenix, Arizona, at its AZP-2 data center. Iron Mountain announced the initial six megawatt deal with this customer in September 2020. The AZP-2 data center supports the growth demands, network proximity and scalable capacity needs of the customer. The lease is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2021.

AZP-2 360 Virtual Tour movie file: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64nWakTX8kU

AZP-2 is connected to Iron Mountain's existing data centers - AZP-1 in Phoenix and AZS-1 in Scottsdale - that supports 47 megawatts and a robust network ecosystem.

Like all Iron Mountain data centers, AZP-2 is powered by 100% renewable energy and offers customers access to Green Power Pass. The Green Power pass enables data center users to reduce their reportable greenhouse gas emissions and meet their public green power and/or carbon reduction goals. Iron Mountain Data Centers also adhere to one the most comprehensive compliance programs in the industry including enterprise-wide certified ISO 14001 and 50001 environmental and energy management systems.

“We strive to support the growth and expansion needs of our strategic customers as well as our retail enterprise clients and this new deployment at our Phoenix data center campus validates that goal,” said Rick Crutchley, Vice President & General Manager, North America at Iron Mountain Data Centers. “We continue to see strong demand in the Phoenix market and are pleased that we are able to differentiate our solution offerings, including our compliance and sustainability certifications, which enable us to partner with prestigious global customers.”

Additional highlights of the Phoenix data center campus include:

Hyper-scale ready: provides the ability to scale in a campus environment with unmatched security and reliability

Efficient hybrid-IT enablement: centralized access to hundreds of customers, clouds, carriers, and other IT services providers, making hybrid IT efficient, cost-effective and secure

Network density: carrier-neutral campus with 24 native network providers, access to diverse meet-me rooms, and the ability to connect to multiple public-cloud on-ramps

Support for multiple use cases: hyper-scale cloud node, hybrid-IT colocation, local production IT, local/regional business continuity/disaster recovery, and consolidation/migration

Energy efficiency: powered by 100% renewable energy

Operational excellence: 100% uptime SLA

Industry-leading compliance: SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3 ISO 27001, 50001, and 140001 HIPAA PCI-DSS FISMA High/NIST SP 800-53



Iron Mountain's global data center platform consists of 15 operational facilities across 13 markets and three continents. Including leasable capacity and land and buildings held for future development, Iron Mountain's data center platform can support more than 375 megawatts of IT capacity at full build-out. For more information on Iron Mountain Data Centers, visit https://www.ironmountain.com/digital-transformation/data-centers.