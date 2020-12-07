EANS-News Climate-friendly transport: AGRANA cuts 50,000 truck journeys by focusing on rail transport in its sugar beet campaign - IMAGE
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 07.12.2020, 14:00 | 65 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1.25 million tons of beets are delivered by rail to sugar production sites in
Leopoldsdorf and Tulln
Company Information
Vienna - AGRANA once again opts for the most environmentally friendly transport
of raw materials in its current sugar beet campaign.
"For many years, we have been transporting sugar beet as far as possible by
rail, using our proven partnership with ÖBB Rail Cargo Group to support climate-
friendly, sustainable transport development," says AGRANA CEO Johann Marihart.
This year alone, 1.25 million tons or 58% of Austrian sugar beets will be
delivered by freight wagons to the two sugar production sites in Leopoldsdorf
and Tulln. The rail share of the total transport volume has increased by around
10% over the previous year. The annual ecological effect of this transport
volume is also significant. This is because sugar beets transported by rail save
around 50,000 truck journeys and therefore avoid 8,150 metric tons of emissions
(CO2 equivalents) compared to truck transports.
In terms of transport kilometers covered in Austria, the rail share is as high
as 80% this year. "This makes us the leader in Europe in this area. In Germany,
for example, there is no longer any rail transport of sugar beets," says
Marihart.
This year, AGRANA is processing around 2.1 million tons of domestic sugar beets
in its two sugar factories in Leopoldsdorf and Tulln. With an average daily
processing volume of around 24,000 tons of sugar beets, the campaign will be
completed by mid-January.
About AGRANA
AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous
industrial intermediate products. About 9,400 employees at 56 production
facilities worldwide generate annual Group revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion.
The Group, founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations and also
a major producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe as well as being a key
manufacturer of customized potato, corn and wheat starch products and bioethanol
in its Starch segment. AGRANA is one of the leading sugar companies in Central
and Eastern Europe.
This press release is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://
www.agrana.com/].
Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Mag.(FH) Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12905
e-mail:hannes.haider@agrana.com
Mag.(FH) Markus Simak
Public Relations
Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12084
e-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pictures with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/2118/5/10625836/Rübentransport_Bahn_fotocr
edit_agrana.jpg
issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43-1-21137-0
FAX: +43-1-21137-12926
mail: info.ab@agrana.com
WWW: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
indexes: WBI
stockmarkets: Stuttgart, Wien, Berlin, Frankfurt
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/63352/4784043
OTS: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
ISIN: AT0000603709
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1.25 million tons of beets are delivered by rail to sugar production sites in
Leopoldsdorf and Tulln
Company Information
Vienna - AGRANA once again opts for the most environmentally friendly transport
of raw materials in its current sugar beet campaign.
"For many years, we have been transporting sugar beet as far as possible by
rail, using our proven partnership with ÖBB Rail Cargo Group to support climate-
friendly, sustainable transport development," says AGRANA CEO Johann Marihart.
This year alone, 1.25 million tons or 58% of Austrian sugar beets will be
delivered by freight wagons to the two sugar production sites in Leopoldsdorf
and Tulln. The rail share of the total transport volume has increased by around
10% over the previous year. The annual ecological effect of this transport
volume is also significant. This is because sugar beets transported by rail save
around 50,000 truck journeys and therefore avoid 8,150 metric tons of emissions
(CO2 equivalents) compared to truck transports.
In terms of transport kilometers covered in Austria, the rail share is as high
as 80% this year. "This makes us the leader in Europe in this area. In Germany,
for example, there is no longer any rail transport of sugar beets," says
Marihart.
This year, AGRANA is processing around 2.1 million tons of domestic sugar beets
in its two sugar factories in Leopoldsdorf and Tulln. With an average daily
processing volume of around 24,000 tons of sugar beets, the campaign will be
completed by mid-January.
About AGRANA
AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous
industrial intermediate products. About 9,400 employees at 56 production
facilities worldwide generate annual Group revenues of around EUR 2.5 billion.
The Group, founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations and also
a major producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe as well as being a key
manufacturer of customized potato, corn and wheat starch products and bioethanol
in its Starch segment. AGRANA is one of the leading sugar companies in Central
and Eastern Europe.
This press release is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://
www.agrana.com/].
Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Mag.(FH) Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12905
e-mail:hannes.haider@agrana.com
Mag.(FH) Markus Simak
Public Relations
Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12084
e-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pictures with Announcement:
----------------------------------------------
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/2118/5/10625836/Rübentransport_Bahn_fotocr
edit_agrana.jpg
issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43-1-21137-0
FAX: +43-1-21137-12926
mail: info.ab@agrana.com
WWW: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
indexes: WBI
stockmarkets: Stuttgart, Wien, Berlin, Frankfurt
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/63352/4784043
OTS: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
ISIN: AT0000603709
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0