CloudMD to Present at Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference and LD Micro in December

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that CEO, Dr. Essam Hamza will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, Today, December 8, 2020

  • Dr. Essam Hamza will be presenting CloudMD at 10:15am EST (7:15am PST) on Track 2

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting. To register for this virtual conference, visit: https://bit.ly/39KCd2G

LD Micro, December 14 - 15, 2020

  • Dr. Essam Hamza will be presenting CloudMD at 10am EST (7am PST) on December 14th on Track 2

LD Micro is the host of the most influential conferences in the small-cap world. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD has access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. To register for this virtual conference, visit https://ve.mysequire.com

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 500 clinics, almost 4000 licensed practitioners and 8 million patient charts across North America.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Julia Becker
VP, Investor Relations
Email: julia@cloudmd.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Disclaimer

