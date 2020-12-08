CloudMD to Present at Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference and LD Micro in December

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “ Company ” or “ CloudMD ”), a telemedicine company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that CEO, Dr. Essam Hamza will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Dr. Essam Hamza will be presenting CloudMD at 10:15am EST (7:15am PST) on Track 2



The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting. To register for this virtual conference, visit: https://bit.ly/39KCd2G

LD Micro, December 14 - 15, 2020

Dr. Essam Hamza will be presenting CloudMD at 10am EST (7am PST) on December 14th on Track 2



LD Micro is the host of the most influential conferences in the small-cap world. With the recent SRAX acquisition, LD has access to the largest active base of micro-cap investors in the world at over 2 million and counting. To register for this virtual conference, visit https://ve.mysequire.com

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 500 clinics, almost 4000 licensed practitioners and 8 million patient charts across North America.

