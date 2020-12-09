 

Argan, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.12.2020, 22:15  |  27   |   |   

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2020. For additional information, please read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from the Company’s website at www.arganinc.com.

Summary Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

October 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

For the Quarter Ended:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

127,331

 

 

$

58,406

 

 

$

68,925

 

Gross profit

 

 

20,343

 

 

 

5,992

 

 

 

14,351

 

Gross margin %

 

 

16.0

%

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

5.7

%

Net income (loss) attributable to the stockholders of the Company

 

$

9,454

 

 

$

(6,855)

 

 

$

16,309

 

Diluted per share

 

 

0.60

 

 

 

(0.44)

 

 

 

1.04

 

Cash dividends per share

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 31,

 

January 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

Change

As of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

 

$

443,230

 

$

327,862

 

$

115,368

 

Net liquidity (1)

 

 

277,790

 

 

277,721

 

 

69

 

RUPO (2)

 

 

604,660

 

 

781,400

 

 

(176,740

)

(1)

 

Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities.

(2)

 

The amount of remaining unsatisfied performance obligations (“RUPO”) represents the unrecognized amount of transaction price for active contracts with customers.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 were $127.3 million, which represented an increase of $68.9 million, or 118%, from consolidated revenues of $58.4 million reported for the three months ended October 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increasing revenues at Gemma Power Systems (“GPS”) associated with the construction of the Guernsey Power Station, which did not commence until the third quarter last year.

During October 2020, Atlantic Projects Company (“APC”) and its customer agreed to additional contractual changes that effectively completed the fixed price TeesREP subcontract and that establishes a time-and-materials contractual arrangement covering any additional works requested by APC’s customer until the overall completion of the power plant construction. The effects of the contract changes and amounts earned on the performance of related construction activity resulted in consolidated gross profit for the third quarter in the amount of $2.8 million on the project. As APC completes this three and a half year project in the coming months, the expected final amount of the TeesREP fixed-price subcontract loss is $29.5 million.

Even with increased revenues, we believe that all of our businesses were adversely impacted during the three months ended October 31, 2020, to some degree, by continuing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 outbreaks. These difficulties include delayed project starts and awards, restrictive and reduced work environments, additional health and safety costs, and complying with various government lockdowns and restrictions.

Consolidated gross profit for the three months ended October 31, 2020 was $20.3 million, or 16.0% of the corresponding consolidated revenues, which reflected the favorable impacts of the higher consolidated revenues and the adjustments recorded in connection with the negotiation of the latest change to the TeesREP subcontract.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019 were $9.4 million and $12.1 million, respectively. The decline was due primarily to the increased utilization of staff by GPS on the Guernsey Power Station and reductions in the costs of travel reflecting COVID-19 restrictions. Due in part to the extremely low rates of return on amounts invested in cash equivalents during the current year, other income declined to $0.2 million for the three months ended October 31, 2020 from $3.6 million for the comparable quarter of the prior year despite the increase in the amount of invested funds between years. In addition, other income for the three months ended October 31, 2019 included a pre-tax gain of $2.2 million which was recorded by the consolidated variable interest entity in connection with the grant of a utility easement at the planned site of a new gas-fired power plant. This gain was also reflected in the amount of net income attributable to non-controlling interests for the three months ended October 31, 2019.

With results reflecting primarily the factors identified above, the consolidated net income attributable to Argan’s stockholders was $9.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended October 31, 2020. The Company paid its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share to its shareholders on October 30, 2020.

As of October 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $443 million and net liquidity was $278 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt. The Company’s consolidated amount of RUPO, which represents an accounting value for active work, was approximately $0.6 billion as of October 31, 2020.

The aggregate amount of the rated power represented by the natural gas-fired power plants for which GPS has signed EPC contracts, including the Guernsey Power Station and certain plants that will have the ability to burn natural gas mixed with green hydrogen as fuel, is approximately 6.4 gigawatts with an aggregate contract value of approximately $3.0 billion. For those contracts not already included in project backlog, the Company anticipates adding them closer to their respective expected start dates when the projects complete key development milestones and obtain financing commitments. For all projects, the start date for construction is primarily controlled by the project owners.

Management Comment

Commenting on Argan’s results, Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with the continued improvement in our financial results and strong performance of our employees during this COVID-19 pandemic. GPS continues to increase activities and execute on the Guernsey project which is the largest in our history. Our other subsidiaries have generally increased the number of revenue opportunities and we believe these positive trends will continue. While certain EPC project development timelines have proven to be longer than originally anticipated and it is possible that some of these projects ultimately will not be built, we have approximately $3.0 billion in signed EPC contracts for power plant projects. Even though many factors are out of our control, we are optimistic that we will receive the construction go ahead on several of these projects and others over the next twelve months. We look forward to increasing revenues and financial performance next year and extend our sincere wishes to all for safety during these challenging times.”

About Argan, Inc.

Argan’s primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan’s service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Company’s future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including but not limited to APC’s ability to complete its loss subcontract without additional unfavorable effects, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains, and the Company’s success in minimizing the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s businesses. The Company has several signed EPC contracts that have not started and may not start as forecasted due to market and other circumstances beyond its control. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the number of factors described from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. In addition, reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

October 31,

 

October 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

REVENUES

 

$

127,331

 

 

$

58,406

 

 

$

274,971

 

 

$

171,009

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

106,988

 

 

 

52,414

 

 

 

234,989

 

 

 

183,078

 

GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)

 

 

20,343

 

 

 

5,992

 

 

 

39,982

 

 

 

(12,069

)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

9,398

 

 

 

12,135

 

 

 

28,827

 

 

 

31,761

 

Impairment loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,072

 

INCOME (LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

10,945

 

 

 

(6,143

)

 

 

11,155

 

 

 

(45,902

)

Other income, net

 

 

175

 

 

 

3,578

 

 

 

1,714

 

 

 

7,472

 

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

11,120

 

 

 

(2,565

)

 

 

12,869

 

 

 

(38,430

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

(1,666

)

 

 

(1,996

)

 

 

1,391

 

 

 

4,936

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 

 

9,454

 

 

 

(4,561

)

 

 

14,260

 

 

 

(33,494

)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

 

 

 

 

 

2,294

 

 

 

(40

)

 

 

2,007

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.

 

 

9,454

 

 

 

(6,855

)

 

 

14,300

 

 

 

(35,501

)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

(321

)

 

 

235

 

 

 

(650

)

 

 

(825

)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.

 

$

9,133

 

 

$

(6,620

)

 

$

13,650

 

 

$

(36,326

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

(2.27

)

Diluted

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

(2.27

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

15,680

 

 

 

15,633

 

 

 

15,659

 

 

 

15,617

 

Diluted

 

 

15,833

 

 

 

15,633

 

 

 

15,795

 

 

 

15,617

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

1.75

 

 

$

0.75

 

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

October 31,

 

January 31,

 

 

2020

 

2020 (1)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

353,213

 

 

$

167,363

 

Short-term investments

 

 

90,017

 

 

 

160,499

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

30,607

 

 

 

37,192

 

Contract assets

 

 

27,223

 

 

 

33,379

 

Other current assets

 

 

37,760

 

 

 

23,322

 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

538,820

 

 

 

421,755

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

20,966

 

 

 

22,539

 

Goodwill

 

 

27,943

 

 

 

27,943

 

Other purchased intangible assets, net

 

 

4,324

 

 

 

5,001

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

 

 

 

7,894

 

Right-of-use and other assets

 

 

3,447

 

 

 

2,408

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

595,500

 

 

$

487,540

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

48,836

 

 

$

35,442

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

51,650

 

 

 

35,907

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

160,544

 

 

 

72,685

 

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

261,030

 

 

 

144,034

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

472

 

 

 

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

3,334

 

 

 

2,476

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

 

264,836

 

 

 

146,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share – 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.15 per share – 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,693,202 and 15,638,202 shares issued at October 31 and January 31, 2020, respectively; 15,689,969 and 15,634,969 shares outstanding at October 31 and January 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

2,354

 

 

 

2,346

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

152,149

 

 

 

148,713

 

Retained earnings

 

 

176,186

 

 

 

189,306

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(1,766

)

 

 

(1,116

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

328,923

 

 

 

339,249

 

Non-controlling interests

 

 

1,741

 

 

 

1,781

 

TOTAL EQUITY

 

 

330,664

 

 

 

341,030

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

$

595,500

 

 

$

487,540

 

(1) Amounts derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

Argan Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Argan, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) (“Argan” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2020. For additional information, please read the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Unilever, Microsoft, Brooks, Neste, and ITV Are Among 13 More Companies to Join The Climate Pledge
SolarWinds Announces Confidential Submission of Form 10 Registration Statement for Potential ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of $175.0 Million Public Offering
Stratasys to Acquire Origin, Bringing New Additive Manufacturing Platform to Polymer Production
CEL-SCI Announces Bought Deal Offering
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
AWS Announces Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity