 

Notice calling an extraordinary general meeting of Vestjysk Bank A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 08:30  |  70   |   |   


The board of directors hereby calls an extraordinary general meeting of Vestjysk Bank A/S, CVR no. 34 63 13 28, ("Vestjysk Bank") to be held on 13 January 2021 at 10.00 a.m. in Lemvig Idræts- & Kulturcenter, Christinelystvej 8, DK-7620 Lemvig.

Agenda

  1. The board of directors' oral account of the merger between Vestjysk Bank and Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S, CVR no. 39 17 84 43, ("Den Jyske Sparekasse") with Vestjysk Bank as the surviving bank, and a presentation of the written merger statement of 26 November 2020
  2. Proposed resolution to implement the merger between Vestjysk Bank and Den Jyske Sparekasse in accordance with the merger plan and merger statement of 26 November 2020, including election of members to the board of directors
  3. Proposed resolution to grant authorisation to the chairman of the meeting
  4. Any other business


IMPORTANT NOTICE IN RELATION TO COVID-19:

In the interest of keeping everyone safe and reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19, the bank draws your attention to the fact that the shareholders may exercise the option to vote by proxy or by post before the general meeting instead of attending physically.

The bank kindly requests that shareholders submit their questions in writing before the extraordinary general meeting. Accordingly, questions to the agenda or the documents to be transacted at the general meeting must be received no later than on 10 January 2021. Written questions may be sent by email to investorrelations@vestjyskbank.dk. If shareholders elect to attend physically, the bank requests that such shareholders do not bring any companion/advisor.

The general meeting will be held in accordance with public authority recommendations and guidelines and no refreshments will be served at the general meeting.

If, in the light of the Danish government's initiatives and measures in relation to COVID-19, it is not possible to hold the general meeting by physical attendance as planned according to this notice, the extraordinary general meeting will instead be held as a completely electronic general meeting. In that case, the general meeting will be held on 13 January 2021 at 10.00 a.m. as planned, but only online/live streaming and without the possibility of physical attendance. In that case, more detailed information in that respect will be sent to the shareholders before the general meeting.

Seite 1 von 4
Vestjysk Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice calling an extraordinary general meeting of Vestjysk Bank A/S The board of directors hereby calls an extraordinary general meeting of Vestjysk Bank A/S, CVR no. 34 63 13 28, ("Vestjysk Bank") to be held on 13 January 2021 at 10.00 a.m. in Lemvig Idræts- & Kulturcenter, Christinelystvej 8, DK-7620 Lemvig. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Package
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
Pluristem Announces DMC Recommendation Following Interim Analysis of its Phase III CLI Study
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Merger between Vestjysk Bank A/S and Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S
18.11.20
Vestjysk Bank’s Q1-Q3 2020 Quarterly Report