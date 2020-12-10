Notice calling an extraordinary general meeting of Vestjysk Bank A/S

The board of directors hereby calls an extraordinary general meeting of Vestjysk Bank A/S, CVR no. 34 63 13 28, (" Vestjysk Bank ") to be held on 13 January 2021 at 10.00 a.m. in Lemvig Idræts- & Kulturcenter, Christinelystvej 8, DK-7620 Lemvig.

Agenda

The board of directors' oral account of the merger between Vestjysk Bank and Den Jyske Sparekasse A/S, CVR no. 39 17 84 43, ("Den Jyske Sparekasse") with Vestjysk Bank as the surviving bank, and a presentation of the written merger statement of 26 November 2020 Proposed resolution to implement the merger between Vestjysk Bank and Den Jyske Sparekasse in accordance with the merger plan and merger statement of 26 November 2020, including election of members to the board of directors Proposed resolution to grant authorisation to the chairman of the meeting Any other business





IMPORTANT NOTICE IN RELATION TO COVID-19:

In the interest of keeping everyone safe and reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19, the bank draws your attention to the fact that the shareholders may exercise the option to vote by proxy or by post before the general meeting instead of attending physically.

The bank kindly requests that shareholders submit their questions in writing before the extraordinary general meeting. Accordingly, questions to the agenda or the documents to be transacted at the general meeting must be received no later than on 10 January 2021. Written questions may be sent by email to investorrelations@vestjyskbank.dk. If shareholders elect to attend physically, the bank requests that such shareholders do not bring any companion/advisor.

The general meeting will be held in accordance with public authority recommendations and guidelines and no refreshments will be served at the general meeting.

If, in the light of the Danish government's initiatives and measures in relation to COVID-19, it is not possible to hold the general meeting by physical attendance as planned according to this notice, the extraordinary general meeting will instead be held as a completely electronic general meeting. In that case, the general meeting will be held on 13 January 2021 at 10.00 a.m. as planned, but only online/live streaming and without the possibility of physical attendance. In that case, more detailed information in that respect will be sent to the shareholders before the general meeting.