Things that won’t end: 2020 … and all the Un-carrier holiday deals! Starting TODAY, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is coming down the chimney with FREE Samsung and OnePlus 5G phones: get the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G or OnePlus 8T+ 5G for $0, just pay the sales tax, or get $500 off the latest Samsung 5G phones. Plus, do some serious merry-making with even more holideals like tablets made for T-Mobile's new industry-leading mobile hotspot and internet plans or smartwatches and streaming devices under $50.

5G Under the Tree:

  • Get a OnePlus 8T+ 5G or OnePlus 8 5G for free via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on T-Mobile's interest-free equipment installment plan (EIP) and either activate a new line on a qualifying plan OR trade in an eligible device.
  • Score a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G for free via 24 monthly bill credits when you switch, pick it up on EIP and activate a new line on a qualifying plan.
  • Get $500 off a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, S20 FE 5G, S20 5G, Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Z Flip 5G or Z Fold2 5G via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP and trade in an eligible device.
  • Save $300 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G or S7+ 5G via 24 monthly bill credits when you pick it up on EIP and add a new line on a qualifying plan.

Stuff That Stocking for Under $50:

  • Snag the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 for just $49, via 24 monthly bill credits, when you pick it up on EIP and add a qualifying line. With all these deals, customers can pick up a new 5G phone AND a smartwatch for just $49 plus sales tax!
  • Give the gift of a great TV binge sesh with the $50 TVision HUB, T-Mobile's brand-new Android-powered HDMI streaming device. With the TVision HUB, customers get a complete home entertainment solution with support for all your favorite streaming apps — including T-Mobile's new TVision streaming services — games, music and more all in one spot.
  • Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A for free via 24 monthly bill credits when you get on EIP and add a new line on a qualifying plan.

Metro Customers Can Still Save Big!

And right now, new Metro by T-Mobile customers pay no switching fees and get Metro’s lowest price on unlimited with four lines for $25 per line including four free Samsung Galaxy A21 phones via instant rebate. Head to a Metro by T-Mobile store or metrobytmobile.com to learn more.

Holiday Bonus for Businesses, Too!

As a special holiday stocking stuffer, coming soon, businesses can get up to $4,750 in bill credits to cover their Carrier’s early termination fees or remaining device payments when they switch 10 lines to the Un-carrier and pick up new phones on EIP on a qualifying plan. That’s up to $650 per line for the first five lines and $300 per line thereafter. Because, really, you’ve earned a Holiday Bonus. Head here for more on T-Mobile for Business offers.

