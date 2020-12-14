ManTech Acquires Tapestry Technologies to Expand Defensive Cyber Capabilities

This acquisition enhances and extends ManTech’s cyber defense capabilities within the Department of Defense, adding customers, new past performance qualifications as well as mission-critical contracts. Furthermore, Tapestry Technologies’ approximately 150 highly skilled and cleared professionals expand ManTech’s deep cybersecurity talent base.

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech International Corporation (Nasdaq: MANT) has completed the acquisition of Tapestry Technologies, a leading provider of advanced cyber solutions. Headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and founded in 2005, Tapestry Technologies offers a full range of cyber defense solutions and expertise, including cyber architecture and policy development, DevSecOps-based systems and software engineering and cyber training.

“ManTech has a well-established reputation as a leader of full-spectrum cyber capabilities,” said Kevin M. Phillips, ManTech Chairman, CEO and President. “We are pleased to add Tapestry Technologies’ talented people and strong customer relationships to the ManTech family. The addition is highly complementary and further builds upon our differentiated cyber solutions, allowing us to deliver more to our customers while positioning us for continued growth.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber operations, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, agile DevOps systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information about ManTech can be found at mantech.com.

