 

HUMBL Announces Launch of Holiday Deal Days

San Diego, California, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP) HUMBL announced today the launch of its HUMBL Holiday Deal Days merchant campaign. Upon signing up for a HUMBL Pay account, customers will be able to shop the HUMBL Marketplace for highly curated holiday deals, coupon codes and affiliate discount links in shopping verticals like electronics, health, beauty, home, fashion, fitness, and kids.

The HUMBL Deal Days campaign enables HUMBL Pay global customers to shop online hassle-free by locating the best deals on the internet while avoiding broken links, fake merchandise and expired coupon codes. Current deals include curated links to holiday discounts on trusted brands such as Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony, Target, Best Buy and ULTA Beauty.

“What we learned from studying the AliPay model is that seamless engagement across Alibaba Marketplace and AliPay merchant channels, was critical to the user growth of their platforms in China,” said Jennifer Edgerton, VP, Omni-Channel Marketing of HUMBL.

“HUMBL Pay online customers have told us they want to find great prices and offers, conveniently, in one place, and HUMBL merchants need to make sales year-round; that is our goal with the HUMBL Marketplace and it will expand with us into the global markets.”

The HUMBL Marketplace will also be exploring HUMBL affiliate email programs, flash sales and the development of more seamless checkout technologies via a HUMBL Pay website module and potential one-touch checkout partners.

The HUMBL Holidays program will run through from December 14, 2020 through January 4, 2021 and will be followed by regularly scheduled merchant discounts and offers on www.HUMBLpay.com.

About HUMBL, Inc.

The mission of HUMBL, Inc. is to deliver more seamless digital pairing experiences for consumers and merchants in the global economy. The HUMBL platform includes the HUMBL Mobile App, HUMBL Hubs Merchant Software and the HUMBL Marketplace.

The HUMBL Mobile App delivers more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into one-click for the customer, beyond primarily US only mobile wallet providers such as Zelle and Venmo.

The HUMBL Hubs merchant software and point-of-sale (POS) pairs customers and merchants together to use contactless payment technologies, helping merchants in majority cash economies to do things like accept debit cards, credit cards and USD stablecoins from HUMBL mobile wallet users.

The HUMBL Marketplace will connect customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and HUMBL Pay merchant checkout programs.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

HUMBL, LLC
investors@HUMBLpay.com

Disclaimer

