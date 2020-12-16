MedMen Announces Tom Lynch Elected as Chairman of the Board

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, today announced that Tom Lynch has been elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Lynch currently serves as the interim Chief Executive Officer for MedMen and was elected to the Board of Directors in November.

Ben Rose has resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors and as a Board member.