Light Media Issues Corporate Update

1. The Company affirmed that it has closed on a letter of intent acquiring a 50% ownership interest in an entity aligning with a leading sales organization serving the Atlanta market. The Agreement is set to close on January 1, 2021 and positioned to be accretive as a driver for growth.

2. The Company reaffirmed that its Q4 Sales Growth will be exponential and the largest quarter of growth in the company’s history. Sales skyrocketed as the company was able to prove the power of its Light Media Network being essential to visionary marketers seeking to reach the core metro Atlanta demographic during the pivotal 2020 election cycle.

3. The Company stated that its 102.1 FM listenership, switching to an All-Christmas format, surged 22.9% in the past 30-days which bodes well for 2021, further cementing 102.1 FM as a beacon in the community in 2021 and beyond, as well as a staple multimedia platform for advertisers and marketers seeking to reach the Atlanta community 24/7.

About Light Media: Through its internet, radio, television, print and special events asset platforms, Light Media (OTC: LGMH) specializes in the marketing and distribution of inspirational music, video, apps (audio, visual, games) and entertainment worldwide. LGMH has been steadily investing and reinvesting in its quest to build a leading, global multi-media conglomerate by delivering to the chosen target market community environments. Light Media is recognized by RBR as one of the Top 25 US-based publicly-traded radio/media companies, and by NYU School of Business as one of the Top 1000 media companies in the world. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com. To listen to Light Media's flagship radio station franchise "The King," serving Top 10 US Media market of Metro Atlanta, Georgia, please visit: www.1055TheKing.com . For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com ; www.LightMediaHoldings.com; or www.InvaluableMedia.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Light Media (OTC: "LGMH") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

