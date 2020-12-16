 

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S TREASURY SHARES

12:15 London, 14:15 Helsinki, 16 December 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Stock Exchange Release

Pursuant to the share issue authorization granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting held on June 22, 2020, the Board of Directors has resolved on a directed share issue without payment. Based on the share issue 400,000 of the Company's treasury shares (“Shares”) have been transferred today to CEO Guy Konsbruck. The Shares form a part of the remuneration package under the CEO agreement.

After the execution of the share issue 13,162,599 treasury shares shall remain in the possession of Afarak, representing approximately 5,22 per cent of the total shares and votes of the Company.

Helsinki, December 16, 2020

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

www.afarak.com


