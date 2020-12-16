Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders

All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (Alamos) has released its first Economic Benefits Assessment of the Island Gold Mine report, which provides an overview of the mine’s economic value and community benefits in the region. Results show that the growing number of full-time jobs and training opportunities has positioned the mine to become an economic engine for the future of the region, including positively impacting the closest town of Dubreuilville. This trend will continue as a result of Alamos’ recent $684 million investment to expand the operations at the Island Gold underground mine, including constructing a new shaft, expected to be completed in 2025. This expansion will double the mine life and allow it to continue operating until at least 2035.

In addition, the report highlights the mine’s response to COVID-19, reflecting a strong collaboration between the mine and community stakeholders. The report, prepared by EY, is available here: https://www.alamosgold.com/islandgoldeconomicbenefits