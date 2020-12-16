Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.740 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a cash dividend of $0.06 per share for the 2020 fourth quarter, a $0.01 increase over the prior quarter.



The $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of December 29, 2020 and is payable on January 8, 2021.