Digihost Announces Intention to Increase Mining Capacity Through Acquisition of New Miners

Michel Amar, CEO commented, “This is the first step forward in our strategic plan to double our mining capacity by the end of 2021. Due to the ongoing interest and adoption of Bitcoin, Digihost is well positioned to significantly expand its Bitcoin mining operations. The Bitcoin price has reached a new milestone, crossing US$20,000 for the first time in its history, which validates our core beliefs that Bitcoin is not only an alternative store of value like gold, it’s also a very secure method of payment, the first application of blockchain technology. We are extremely optimistic regarding the growing acceptance of Bitcoin as a virtual currency as well as the upside trajectory for the price of Bitcoin. Digihost will continue to be an integral part of the Bitcoin ecosystem”.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“ Digihost ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCPK: HSSHF) is pleased to report that it plans to increase its Bitcoin mining capacity by 20% through the acquisition of new miners by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facility is located in Buffalo, N.Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovolt-ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA.

