Resonant Customers Surpass Shipment Milestone of 50 Million RF Filters Designed with Proprietary ISN Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, today announced that its customers have cumulatively surpassed the milestone of shipping 50 million RF filters designed with the Company’s proprietary ISN technology.

The RF filters cover a total of 9 cellular and Wi-Fi bands across multiple customers, primarily for use in mobile handset, infrastructure, asset tracking (GPS) and automotive applications. Designed on standard topologies, such as surface acoustic wave (SAW) or temperature-compensated SAW (TC-SAW) technologies, and most recently bulk acoustic wave (BAW) using standard processes, Resonant’s customers delivered RF filters for use in various applications, including discrete chip scale packaging (CSP) for use on chip on board (COB) and wafer level packaging (WLP) for use in modules. In November, Resonant announced that its customers had shipped over 46 million RF filters to-date, and a total of 4.1 million RF filters in the third quarter of 2020 alone, representing a year-over-year increase of 163%.

“The milestone of our customers cumulatively shipping 50 million RF filters with our technology is significant, as it further validates the effectiveness of our proprietary ISN technology and intellectual property, while also representing the early innings of our anticipated ramp in future revenues and volumes,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “This volume milestone of customer shipments with our technology is important, but even more significant is where we are seeing our technology surface in the marketplace. For instance, our oldest customer indicated that they recently secured a high-volume Wi-Fi socket with a Tier 1 Chinese handset OEM, which has already started shipping. In addition, our technology has also been identified by third-party teardown companies in multiple Tier 1 phone models.