Lloyd’s List Intelligence Extends Partnership With ORBCOMM for Satellite AIS Data

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that Lloyd’s List Intelligence, part of Informa plc and a leading provider of maritime intelligence for the global shipping industry, has extended their contract through 2023 for ORBCOMM’s satellite Automatic Identification System (AIS) data used for ship tracking and other maritime navigational and safety efforts.

Lloyd’s List Intelligence, which has been an ORBCOMM partner since 2010, uses ORBCOMM’s satellite AIS data to augment real-time and historical vessel movements. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive AIS data is integrated with Lloyd’s List Intelligence’s Seasearcher web-based maritime intelligence and analytics solutions, including Seasearcher Tankers, Seasearcher Risk and Compliance and Seasearcher Vigilance, as well as their API and customized data services, so that professionals connected to maritime trade can track seaborne and at-port movements, understand trends, identify risks and pinpoint commercial opportunities.

“Extending our long-time partnership with Lloyd’s List Intelligence solidifies our position as an important source of satellite AIS services and demonstrates our success in supporting their industry-leading maritime intelligence services over the last decade,” said Greg Flessate, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Government, AIS and Business Operations. “ORBCOMM’s seasoned AIS team has over 100 years of combined experience in AIS, and we believe our extensive technical and commercial expertise offers Lloyd’s List Intelligence the highest level of service combined with the industry’s most complete view of global vessel activity.”

“When tracking the global fleet, we have to be able to rely on fast delivery of proprietary data sets with reliable collection and distribution methods,” said Parvin Conners, Head of Content at Lloyd’s List Intelligence. “The established robustness of ORBCOMM’s AIS data helps our customers gain the transparency they need to weigh their options, respond to developments and make better decisions for their organizations. ORBCOMM’s AIS data will play a key supporting role for our compliance risk detection enhancements in 2021.”