FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX, OTCQB:FDVXF, Frankfurt:8FD) is pleased to announce additional high grade intercepts and the discovery of new, previously unknown gold bearing veins at the early stage Abriaqui Project in Antioquia State, Colombia. These assays represent additional results from hole P001001 and preliminary results from holes P002001, P003002 and P004002. Highlights include:

A total of nine veins were intersected in P001001 with previously unreported intercepts including:

° 1.30 meters at 28.18 g/t gold from 381.7 meter depth including

° 0.50 meters at 71.9 g/t gold and 60.2 g/t silver

° from 381.7 meter depth including ° and 60.2 g/t silver Ten additional veins intersected in holes 002-004 with grades up to 18.55 g/t gold . Four additional zones 7 meters to 10 meters thick intersected lower grade gold

. Four additional zones 7 meters to 10 meters thick intersected lower grade gold Six of the veins drilled in holes 002-004 were virgin discoveries targeted by gold-in-soil anomalies. These new discoveries validate the soil sampling technique in this weathering environment and significantly increase the prospectivity of many areas throughout the property that have no known or visible mineralization.

Drilling to date has tested only about 20% of known mineralization to a depth of only 350 meters below surface. Many high grade vein targets are yet to be tested, along with additional areas of replacement and porphyry style gold potential.

Principal take-aways from the initial drill results to date include: