Axway Software 2021 Financial Calendar
|
Event
|
Date
Publication / Meeting
2020 Full Year Results
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Press Release (after market closing)
Analyst Conference & Webcast – 6:30 p.m. CET
2020 Universal Registration Document
Thursday, March 18, 2021
AMF Filing & Publication
2021 1st Quarter Revenue
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Press Release (after market closing)
Annual General meeting
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Shareholders’ meeting – information to come
2021 Half Year Results
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Press Release (after market closing)
Analyst Conference & Webcast – 6:30 p.m. CET
2021 3rd Quarter Revenue
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Press Release (after market closing)
The quiet period is 30 calendar days prior to the publication of Full Year and Half Year Results, and 15 calendar days prior to the publication of Quarter Revenue.
The most recent version of Axway's financial calendar is available at any time in the "Calendar" section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/calendar-publications/calendar
Due to the ongoing uncertain health context, the terms and conditions for participating in Axway's next Shareholders' Meeting planned for May 25, 2021 are likely subject to change. In a future communication, Axway will set out the terms and conditions adopted to enable its Shareholders to exercise their rights under the best possible conditions.
All information relating to Axway's Shareholders' Meetings is available in the dedicated section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders ...
This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway’s hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. AMPLIFY speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.
