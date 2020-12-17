TechnipFMC plc Notification of Major Interest in Shares
Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the
|
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares
|
TECHNIPFMC PLC
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
Name
|
Société Générale SA (SG SA)
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
Puteaux, France
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
Name
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|
15/12/2020
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
16/12/2020
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting rights attached to
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was
|
3.56%
|
2.49%
|
6.05%
|
449,408,233
|
Position of previous notification
applicable)
|
1.98%
|
2.61%
|
4.59%
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
GB00BDSFG982
Ordinary shares
|
7,084,414
|
19,614
|
1.58%
|
0.00%
|
GB00BDSFG982
Borrowed Ordinary shares
|
8,902,246
|
0
|
1.98%
|
0.00%
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
16,006,274
|
3.56%
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or cash
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Contract for Difference
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cash
|
17,780
|
0.00%
|
Call option on basket
|
03/01/2033
|
Till 03/01/2033
|
Cash
|
388,013
|
0.09%
|
Euro Medium Term Note
|
09/01/2025
|
Till 09/01/2025
|
Cash
|
6,408
|
0.00%
|
Call option
|
03/01/2033
|
Till 03/01/2033
|
Cash
|
2,400,000
|
0.53%
|
Call option
|
16/12/2022
|
16/12/2022
|
Cash
|
503
|
0.00%
|
Call option
|
17/12/2021
|
17/12/2021
|
Cash
|
167
|
0.00%
|
Call option
|
18/06/2021
|
18/06/2021
|
Cash
|
493,875
|
0.11%
|
Call option
|
18/12/2020
|
18/12/2020
|
Cash
|
62,449
|
0.01%
|
Call option
|
19/03/2021
|
19/03/2021
|
Cash
|
806,194
|
0.18%
|
Call option
|
17/09/2021
|
17/09/2021
|
Cash
|
485,835
|
0.11%
|
Put option
|
03/01/2033
|
Till 03/01/2033
|
Cash
|
305,000
|
0.07%
|
Put option
|
18/06/2021
|
18/06/2021
|
Cash
|
114,185
|
0.03%
|
Put option
|
18/12/2020
|
18/12/2020
|
Cash
|
200,000
|
0.04%
|
Put option
|
19/03/2021
|
19/03/2021
|
Cash
|
216,671
|
0.05%
|
Put option
|
17/09/2021
|
17/09/2021
|
Cash
|
38,145
|
0.01%
|
Put option
|
15/01/2021
|
15/01/2021
|
Cash
|
100,000
|
0.02%
|
Listed call warrants
|
03/01/2033
|
Till 03/01/2033
|
Cash
|
2,774,615
|
0.62%
|
Listed call warrants
|
17/12/2021
|
17/12/2021
|
Cash
|
77
|
0.00%
|
Listed call warrants
|
18/06/2021
|
18/06/2021
|
Cash
|
488,300
|
0.11%
|
Listed call warrants
|
18/12/2020
|
18/12/2020
|
Cash
|
61,828
|
0.01%
|
Listed call warrants
|
19/03/2021
|
19/03/2021
|
Cash
|
790,317
|
0.18%
|
Listed call warrants
|
17/09/2021
|
17/09/2021
|
Cash
|
456,948
|
0.10%
|
Listed put warrants
|
03/01/2033
|
Till 03/01/2033
|
Cash
|
305,000
|
0.07%
|
Listed put warrants
|
18/06/2021
|
18/06/2021
|
Cash
|
114,185
|
0.03%
|
Listed put warrants
|
18/12/2020
|
18/12/2020
|
Cash
|
200,000
|
0.04%
|
Listed put warrants
|
19/03/2021
|
19/03/2021
|
Cash
|
216,671
|
0.05%
|
Listed put warrants
|
17/09/2021
|
17/09/2021
|
Cash
|
38,145
|
0.01%
|
Listed put warrants
|
15/01/2021
|
15/01/2021
|
Cash
|
100,000
|
0.02%
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
11,181,311
|
2.49%
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s)
|
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
|
X
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the
|
Société Générale S.A.
|
|
|
|
Société Générale Effekten GmbH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Société Générale S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Société Générale S.A.
|
|
|
|
Généfinance S.A.
|
|
|
|
Sogéparticipations S.A.
|
|
|
|
Société Générale Luxembourg
|
|
|
|
SG Issuer S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Société Générale S.A.
|
|
|
|
Généfinance S.A.
|
|
|
|
SG Option Europe S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Société Générale S.A.
|
|
|
|
SG Americas Securities Holdings LLC
|
|
|
|
SG Americas Securities LLC
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
|
|
11. Additional informationxvi
|
|
Place of completion
|
London, United Kingdom
|
Date of completion
|
December 16th, 2020
Category: UK regulatory
