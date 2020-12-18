 

Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 01:18  |  25   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 8, 2020, the Company has changed its name to “Neptune Digital Assets Corp..” Effective at the opening of trading on ‎Monday, ‎December 21, 2020, the common shares of the Company will trade on the TSX-V under the new name. The Company’s trading symbol “DASH” will remain unchanged. There is no consolidation of capital associated with the name change.

“Our new name now accurately reflects our overall strategy of being a well-diversified and low operational cost crypto currency company, with our largest holdings in some of the best performing assets of 2020 such as BTC and ATOM”, stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.

No action is required from shareholders in connection with the proposed name change. Issued ‎certificates representing commons shares of the Company will not be affected by the change of name ‎and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages shareholders to contact their broker or ‎agents with any questions regarding the proposed name change. ‎

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

The Company has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio with investments made in top market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and associated blockchain technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Cale Moodie, President and CEO
Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.
www.neptunedash.com
Phone: (604) 319-6955
Email: info@neptunedash.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans”, “proposes” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the future success of the Company’s overall strategy of being a well-diversified and low cost of operations crypto currency company‎. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, ‎many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual ‎results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are ‎developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not ‎limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company’s ability to ‎successfully mine digital currency; revenue of the Company may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; the ‎Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital ‎currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company’s operations; the volatility of digital currency ‎prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of ‎production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory ‎restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company does ‎not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such ‎forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No ‎forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are ‎advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.‎


Neptune Dash Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 8, 2020, the Company has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
ParcelPal Enters Into a US$5,000,000 Equity Line of Credit Facility to be Registered on Form F-1
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
406
Neptune Dash auf den Weg zum Erfolg?