 

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.12.2020, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

BBVA USA, as Trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE:SJT), today declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest (the “Unit Holders”) of $286,468.03 or $0.006146 per Unit, based primarily upon production during the month of October 2020, subject to certain adjustments by the owner of the Trust’s subject interests, Hilcorp San Juan L.P. (Hilcorp”), for prior months. The distribution is payable January 15, 2021, to Unit Holders of record as of December 31, 2020.

Based upon information provided to the Trust by Hilcorp, gas production for the subject interests totaled 1,440,001 Mcf (1,600,001 MMBtu) for October 2020, as compared to 2,218,752 Mcf (2,465,280 MMBtu) for September 2020. Dividing revenues by production volume yielded an average gas price for October 2020 of $1.52 per Mcf ($1.37 per MMBtu), as compared to an average gas price for September 2020 of $1.87 per Mcf ($1.68 per MMBtu).

Hilcorp has advised the Trust that the October 2020 reporting month included a negative adjustment of $1,119,899 gross ($839,924 net to the Trust) based on true-ups for the April 2018, May 2018, May 2020 and June 2020 production months.

Hilcorp also reported that for the reporting month of October 2020, revenue included an estimated $100,000 for non-operated revenue. For the month ended October 2020, Hilcorp reported to the Trust capital costs of $119,501, lease operating expenses and property taxes of $1,874,153, and severance taxes of $82,531.

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “could,” “plan,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements and the business prospects of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, certain information provided to the Trust by Hilcorp, volatility of oil and gas prices, governmental regulation or action, litigation, and uncertainties about estimates of reserves. These and other risks are described in the Trust’s reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Units of Benef.Int. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for December 2020 BBVA USA, as Trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE:SJT), today declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest (the “Unit Holders”) of $286,468.03 or $0.006146 per Unit, based …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Tikkurila, a Leading Nordic Paint and Coatings Company
United States Steel Corporation Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Guidance
Moderna Receives FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Emergency Use for Moderna’s Vaccine ...
Covid-19: MedinCell Presents Positive First Results From the Clinical Trial Aiming at Validating the Safety ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets
Intel Editorial: Building the Industry’s Best PC Experiences
Seneca Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. is Fair ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Massachusetts and Washington Properties and Enters Into ...
Applied DNA Awarded Pooled Surveillance Testing Contract Valued at Up to $2.0 Million from Suffolk ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for November 2020