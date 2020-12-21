DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal ADLER Real Estate AG: EUR 75.7m residential assets disposal at premium to book value 21.12.2020 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Real Estate: EUR 75.7m residential assets disposal at premium to book value

Successful disposal of 1,605 units with GAV of EUR 75.7m slightly above book value

Assets generate EUR 4.8m net rental income pa and have 17.45% vacancy rate and an average rent of 5.21 EUR/sqm/month

Transaction is the next step in ADLER's strategy to streamline its portfolio and strengthen its balance sheet in line with ongoing deleveraging commitments

Closing is expected at the end of March 2021

Berlin, 21 December 2020 - Adler Real Estate AG (ADLER), entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement with OMEGA AG, Munich and a real estate family office, to dispose of 1,605 residential and commercial units with a gross asset value (GAV) of EUR 75.7m at a slight premium to book value as of Q3 2020. This transaction further demonstrates the resilience of the German residential real estate market at a time of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. The properties are primarily located in Borna, Osterholz-Scharmbeck and Schwanewede. The units generate net rental income of EUR 4.8m pa and have a 17.45% vacancy rate which peaks at up to 27% with an average rent of 5.21 EUR/sqm/month.

The transaction is a natural next step in Adler Group's strategy to streamline its portfolio and will have a positive impact on all portfolio KPIs. It is expected to close at the end of March 2021.

