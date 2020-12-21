DGAP-News ADLER Real Estate AG: EUR 75.7m residential assets disposal at premium to book value
|
DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Adler Real Estate: EUR 75.7m residential assets disposal at premium to book value
- Successful disposal of 1,605 units with GAV of EUR 75.7m slightly above book value
- Assets generate EUR 4.8m net rental income pa and have 17.45% vacancy rate and an average rent of 5.21 EUR/sqm/month
- Transaction is the next step in ADLER's strategy to streamline its portfolio and strengthen its balance sheet in line with ongoing deleveraging commitments
- Closing is expected at the end of March 2021
Berlin, 21 December 2020 - Adler Real Estate AG (ADLER), entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement with OMEGA AG, Munich and a real estate family office, to dispose of 1,605 residential and commercial units with a gross asset value (GAV) of EUR 75.7m at a slight premium to book value as of Q3 2020. This transaction further demonstrates the resilience of the German residential real estate market at a time of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. The properties are primarily located in Borna, Osterholz-Scharmbeck and Schwanewede. The units generate net rental income of EUR 4.8m pa and have a 17.45% vacancy rate which peaks at up to 27% with an average rent of 5.21 EUR/sqm/month.
The transaction is a natural next step in Adler Group's strategy to streamline its portfolio and will have a positive impact on all portfolio KPIs. It is expected to close at the end of March 2021.
Contact for enquiries:
Tina Kladnik
Head of Investor Relations
ADLER Real Estate AG
Tel: +49 (162) 424 6833
t.kladnik@adler-ag.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Joachimsthaler Straße 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 39 80 18 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 39 80 18 199
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|
DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|
500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
|Indices:
|GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1156478
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1156478 21.12.2020
