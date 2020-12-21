Contango Oil & Gas Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announce Unitholder Consent Deadline and Anticipated Closing Date of Merger

On December 18, 2020, the holders of common units representing limited partner interests in Mid-Con (“Mid-Con Common Units”) which holders beneficially own a majority of the outstanding Mid-Con Common Units, and which are parties to the Voting and Support Agreement, dated as of October 25, 2020, delivered a written consent (i) adopting and approving in all respects the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger and (ii) approving the amendment and restatement of the Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Long-Term Incentive Program (the “Program”). The delivery of these consents is sufficient to adopt the Merger Agreement, and thereby approve the acquisition of Mid-Con by Contango, and to approve the amendment and restatement of the Program without the receipt of written consents from any other holder of Mid-Con Common Units.

Contango and Mid-Con expect the closing of the merger to occur on January 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary conditions to closing.

About Contango

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming and, when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at http://contango.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

About Mid-Con

Mid-Con Energy is a publicly held Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2011 to own, acquire and develop producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on Enhanced Oil Recovery. Mid-Con Energy’s core areas of operation are located primarily in Oklahoma and Wyoming. For more information, please visit Mid-Con Energy’s website at www.mceplp.com.