Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LAB) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Quinton Hennigh to the Company’s Advisory Board.



Dr. Hennigh is an economic geologist with 25 years of exploration experience, and is a founder and current Chairman and President of Novo Resources Corp., which is exploring and developing gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including its Beatons Creek, Karratha and Egina gold projects, the latter of which is under a joint venture with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation. Early in his career, Dr. Hennigh explored for major mining firms including Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining Ltd and Newmont Mining Corporation. He then joined the junior mining sector in 2007 and has been involved with a number of Canadian listed gold companies, including Gold Canyon Resources Inc., where he led exploration at the Springpole alkaline gold project near Red Lake Ontario, a 5-million-ounce gold asset that was sold in 2015 to First Mining Gold Corp. Dr. Hennigh was also instrumental in Kirkland Lake Gold’s acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine, which is located in Australia and was previously owned by Newmarket Gold Inc.

Dr. Hennigh joins Shawn Ryan on the Company’s Technical Advisory Board.

“I am excited to welcome Quinton to the LabGold Advisory Board and look forward to working with him again and tapping into his extensive knowledge of gold exploration and deposit types,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO. “His overall experience, and particularly that related to the Fosterville gold mine, will be a significant help to us as we undertake our first diamond drilling program targeting the gold mineralization hosted by Big Vein at our Kingsway Project in 2021.”

“LabGold has one of the most exciting properties in what is shaping up to become a prolific new district scale gold exploration play in Canada,” said Quinton Hennigh. “The particular deposit style targeted here, epizonal orogenic lode gold, can deliver high grades. Firsthand demonstration of this potential is clearly evident in New Found Gold’s high-grade gold discovery at their Queensway project immediately south of, and along strike with, LabGold’s Kingsway project. Similar geology and similar discovery potential extends from Queensway straight onto LabGold’s tenure. I look forward to working with Roger and his team to move this exciting project forward.”