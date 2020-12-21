 

Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LAB) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Quinton Hennigh to the Company’s Advisory Board.

Dr. Hennigh is an economic geologist with 25 years of exploration experience, and is a founder and current Chairman and President of Novo Resources Corp., which is exploring and developing gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including its Beatons Creek, Karratha and Egina gold projects, the latter of which is under a joint venture with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation. Early in his career, Dr. Hennigh explored for major mining firms including Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining Ltd and Newmont Mining Corporation. He then joined the junior mining sector in 2007 and has been involved with a number of Canadian listed gold companies, including Gold Canyon Resources Inc., where he led exploration at the Springpole alkaline gold project near Red Lake Ontario, a 5-million-ounce gold asset that was sold in 2015 to First Mining Gold Corp. Dr. Hennigh was also instrumental in Kirkland Lake Gold’s acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine, which is located in Australia and was previously owned by Newmarket Gold Inc. 

Dr. Hennigh joins Shawn Ryan on the Company’s Technical Advisory Board.

“I am excited to welcome Quinton to the LabGold Advisory Board and look forward to working with him again and tapping into his extensive knowledge of gold exploration and deposit types,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO. “His overall experience, and particularly that related to the Fosterville gold mine, will be a significant help to us as we undertake our first diamond drilling program targeting the gold mineralization hosted by Big Vein at our Kingsway Project in 2021.”

“LabGold has one of the most exciting properties in what is shaping up to become a prolific new district scale gold exploration play in Canada,” said Quinton Hennigh. “The particular deposit style targeted here, epizonal orogenic lode gold, can deliver high grades. Firsthand demonstration of this potential is clearly evident in New Found Gold’s high-grade gold discovery at their Queensway project immediately south of, and along strike with, LabGold’s Kingsway project. Similar geology and similar discovery potential extends from Queensway straight onto LabGold’s tenure. I look forward to working with Roger and his team to move this exciting project forward.”

Seite 1 von 2


Labrador Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LAB) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Quinton Hennigh to the Company’s Advisory Board. Dr. Hennigh is an economic geologist with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
Changes in Supervisory Board
Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Acquire QEP Resources in All-Stock Transaction
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
03.12.20
Labrador Gold gibt Analyseergebnisse aus der Umgebung der Entdeckung von sichtbarem Gold bei Kingsway bekannt
03.12.20
Labrador Gold Announces Assays From Area Around Visible Gold Discovery at Kingsway
24.11.20
Labrador Gold Raises $2.94 Million from Exercise of Share Purchase Warrants

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
9
Labrador Gold günstig bewerteter Goldexplorer mit Jackpotchance