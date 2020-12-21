 

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 22:05  |  31   |   |   

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: FC, “FC.DB.E”, “FC.DB.F”, “FC.DB.G”, “FC.DB.H”, “FC.DB.I” and “FC.DB.J”) announced today that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada that will, upon a receipt being issued for the Corporation’s (final) short form base shelf prospectus, allow the Corporation to offer and issue up to $250 million of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, warrants or units, or any combination of such securities, over a 25-month period. The preliminary short form base shelf prospectus has not yet become final for the purpose of the sale of securities. When securities covered by the (final) short form base shelf prospectus are offered for sale, a prospectus supplement containing terms of these securities will be filed.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities covered by the base shelf prospectus have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, unless an exemption from registration is available. This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Corporation in any jurisdiction.

About The Corporation

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done

The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation’s investment objective is the preservation of shareholders’ equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to shareholders. The Corporation is a mortgage investment corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Accordingly, the Corporation is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the Corporation had been made directly by the shareholder. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the audited financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis of the Corporation, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on the Corporation website at www.firmcapital.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: FC, “FC.DB.E”, “FC.DB.F”, “FC.DB.G”, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
2020 estimated total dividend of $0.944, Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces estimated special and regular dividend for December amounting to $0.086 per share
30.11.20
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $25.88 Million Bought Deal Financing
26.11.20
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces the Launching of Its Direct to Consumer Retail Residential Mortgage Lending Platform - FC Mortgage