 

CareDx Celebrates the Long-Awaited Passage of the Immuno Bill

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 15:59  |  40   |   |   

Partners with large transplant coalition to expand access to lifesaving medications for kidney transplant patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, applauds Congress on today’s passage of the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Patients Act of 2019 (Immuno Bill).

Immunosuppressive medication compliance is a critical component of the long-term success of any kidney transplant. This bipartisan legislation will extend Medicare’s Part B coverage of immunosuppressive drugs for kidney transplant recipients beyond the current three-year limit, allowing patients to more easily maintain access to their treatment and prevent graft failure, costly dialysis treatments, and retransplantation.

“Our fight to ensure the Immuno Bill was passed during this Congress is an extension of CareDx’s mission to improve the long term outcomes of patients,” said Peter Maag, Executive Chairman of CareDx. “This landmark victory is a testament to our close collaboration with the transplant ecosystem and the advocacy of dedicated patients and physicians around the country who made their voices heard along the way.”

In March 2019, driven by our dedication to serving patients and caregivers, CareDx launched the Honor the Gift Coalition – a national patient-centered campaign focused on rallying the kidney community for the passage of the Immuno Bill.

With 32 member organizations across the transplant space, including the National Kidney Foundation, the American Society of Transplant Surgeons, and Donate Life America, the Honor the Gift Coalition successfully united and encouraged nearly 10,000 advocates from all 50 states to write their legislators and demand their support for this critical legislation.

“Immunosuppression medication coverage reforms are long overdue and I could not be more thankful to all those who helped make it possible,” said Mary Baliker, patient advocate and four-time kidney transplant recipient from Wisconsin. “I know what it’s like to wonder how you’re going to afford your anti-rejection medications at the end of the month—passing the Immuno Bill means that patients will get to breathe a little easier once the law is enacted.”

“Medicare’s limitation on immunosuppressive drug coverage was never able to be justified medically, economically or ethically, and I am thankful Congress has finally taken action on this much-needed reform,” said Marwan S. Abouljoud, MD, FACS, MMM, president of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons. “The American Society of Transplant Surgeons is proud to stand with CareDx and the entire Honor the Gift Coalition as we celebrate the correction of this long-standing, short-sighted policy.”

To learn more about CareDx’s work to extend Medicare coverage of immunosuppressive medications for kidney transplant recipients, visit HonorTheGift.org.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com 

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
investor@caredx.com


CareDx Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CareDx Celebrates the Long-Awaited Passage of the Immuno Bill Partners with large transplant coalition to expand access to lifesaving medications for kidney transplant patientsSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
SAGA PURE ASA – CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF UP TO 25 MILLION SHARES
Riot Blockchain Purchases Additional 15,000 Antminers from Bitmain – Expanding 2021 Total Hash ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
CareDx Announces First AlloSure Pediatrics Publication
25.11.20
CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference