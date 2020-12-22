

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.12.2020 / 16:34

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Alfred Last name(s): Schopf

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PVA TePla AG

b) LEI

5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.66 EUR 4415.00 EUR 17.50 EUR 19250.00 EUR 17.50 EUR 91175.00 EUR 17.50 EUR 39375.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.5045 EUR 154215.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: XGAT

