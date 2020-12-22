With Many Still Sheltering, Working and Schooling at Home During the Pandemic, PG&E Reminds Customers of the Risks of Carbon Monoxide

With winter months upon us and while many customers are still sheltering, working and schooling from home due to the ongoing pandemic, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is reminding customers to protect themselves against the dangers of carbon monoxide.

According to the Center for Disease Control, every year in the U.S. at least 430 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and approximately 50,000 people will be sent to the hospital. Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous because it is odorless and can’t be seen, and all California homes are required to have carbon monoxide detectors. Customers can take these steps to protect their homes and their families: