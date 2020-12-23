OraSure’s OMNIgene·ORAL Device Included in EUA Amendment Granted to 3B BlackBio Biotech India for SARS-CoV-2 Test

This EUA amendment will allow 3B BlackBio Biotech’s North American distributor, Genophyll Enterprises, to expand saliva COVID-19 PCR-based viral diagnostic testing across the U.S. as well as from their upcoming New Jersey-based laboratory.

OTTAWA, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that its OMNIgene·ORAL (OM/OME-505) collection device was included in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) amendment granted to 3B BlackBio Biotech, one of the leading suppliers and developers for RT-PCR diagnostic assays in India. This is the seventh customer EUA that includes a collection device from the company’s DNA Genotek subsidiary.

This EUA amendment granted to 3B BlackBio Biotech includes the addition of qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in saliva specimens that are collected with the assistance of a healthcare provider (HCP) using the OMNIgene·ORAL (OM-505/OME-505) saliva collection device by individuals suspected of COVID-19. The 3B BlackBio Biotech SARS-CoV-2 assay, combined with OMNIgene·ORAL, facilitates the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 samples using highly sensitive quantitative PCR technology. A product of OraSure’s DNA Genotek subsidiary, OMNIgene·ORAL saliva collection devices are intended for use by individuals to collect and immediately stabilize saliva specimens suspected of containing SARS-CoV-2 ribonucleic acid (RNA) at ambient temperature for transport.

“A saliva-based collection method for COVID-19 laboratory tests is a valuable addition to our testing portfolio for helping diagnose SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said Aditi Luthra, CEO, Genophyll Enterprises. “Now, Genophyll Enterprises has access to a robust and safe biomaterial collection approach for the detection of COVID infections. This expansion of testing methods is critical to informing patient management decisions and containing the spread of COVID-19.”

“As the pandemic evolves, the need for testing continues to grow," said Kathleen Weber, Executive Vice-President, Business Unit Leader, Molecular Solutions at DNA Genotek. “The addition of OMNIgene·ORAL to 3B BlackBio Biotech’s EUA expands access to saliva-based collection to more individuals, which will result in more testing and help provide the confidence we need to help get back to living with more normalcy."