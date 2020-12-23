 

Candente Gold Engages Permitting Team and Provides Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 14:30  |  72   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG) ("Candente Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that technical experts have been engaged for permitting and deposit modelling for the El Dorado and Cocula projects and for permitting for the San Dieguito de Arriba (“SDA”) plant. Claudia Santos of Consultoría Ambiental VUGALIT S.C. will be handling permitting with Barney Lee, of Mingeo International S.A. de C.V.

Yenlai Chee, of Mountain Goat Consulting, is developing three dimensional models for the El Oro, Cocula and El Dorado mineral deposits to assist in understanding the deposits and in identifying higher grade zones.

Cocula Gold Project

The Company recently signed the Definitive Agreement for profit sharing on the Cocula Gold Project which gives Candente Gold the right to receive 70% of profits that may be derived from mining and processing of the deposit. Upon signing this agreement, a second payment of US$20,000 was made to the owners of the property.  

Grades of 5.66 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold over 6 metres and 4.32 g/t gold over 8 metres occur in quartz breccia bodies in an oxidized zone that to date has been delineated over an 800 metre length and 54 metre depth. Metallurgical testing indicates that this portion of the deposit is expected to be amenable to either heap, vat or dynamic (agitation) leaching.

In addition, higher grade mineralization associated with sulphides is also known to occur in veins at Cocula. Grades of 59 g/t gold and 729 g/t silver were obtained from a selected sample over a 10 centimetre (“cm”) width in the hanging wall of a quartz vein-breccia structure near the portal of a collapsed adit.   This style of mineralization will be further explored for the potential for mineralization that could be amenable to flotation and processed at our SDA plant.

The Cocula Project area is located within the Ameca Mining District of Jalisco State which is home to Agnico Eagle’s El Barqueño Project, Endeavor Silver’s Terronera Project and GoGold’s Los Ricos Project. Please see News Releases dated September 10th and October 22nd, 2020 as well as http://www.candentegold.com/s/cocula.asp for further details on the Cocula Project.

SDA Plant and El Dorado

The Company has received final TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval for the Definitive Agreement to acquire the SDA plant and the rights to an agreement on the El Dorado property from Magellan Acquisition Corp. (“Magellan”).   The company is issuing 5,000,000 shares for Magellan’s rights to the El Dorado property and to obtain the first 10% interest in the SDA plant. The Definitive Agreement also gives Candente Gold the right to earn up to 100% interest in the plant by issuing shares in stages over 30 months totaling a value of US$1.425 million. Magellan has also agreed that the total number of shares to be issued for the 100% interest will not exceed 33,500,000.

Seite 1 von 4
Candente Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Candente Gold Engages Permitting Team and Provides Updates VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG) ("Candente Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that technical experts have been engaged for permitting and deposit modelling for the El …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...