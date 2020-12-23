Candente Gold Engages Permitting Team and Provides Updates

Yenlai Chee, of Mountain Goat Consulting, is developing three dimensional models for the El Oro, Cocula and El Dorado mineral deposits to assist in understanding the deposits and in identifying higher grade zones.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Gold Corp. (TSXV:CDG) ("Candente Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that technical experts have been engaged for permitting and deposit modelling for the El Dorado and Cocula projects and for permitting for the San Dieguito de Arriba (“SDA”) plant. Claudia Santos of Consultoría Ambiental VUGALIT S.C. will be handling permitting with Barney Lee, of Mingeo International S.A. de C.V.

Cocula Gold Project

The Company recently signed the Definitive Agreement for profit sharing on the Cocula Gold Project which gives Candente Gold the right to receive 70% of profits that may be derived from mining and processing of the deposit. Upon signing this agreement, a second payment of US$20,000 was made to the owners of the property.

Grades of 5.66 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold over 6 metres and 4.32 g/t gold over 8 metres occur in quartz breccia bodies in an oxidized zone that to date has been delineated over an 800 metre length and 54 metre depth. Metallurgical testing indicates that this portion of the deposit is expected to be amenable to either heap, vat or dynamic (agitation) leaching.

In addition, higher grade mineralization associated with sulphides is also known to occur in veins at Cocula. Grades of 59 g/t gold and 729 g/t silver were obtained from a selected sample over a 10 centimetre (“cm”) width in the hanging wall of a quartz vein-breccia structure near the portal of a collapsed adit. This style of mineralization will be further explored for the potential for mineralization that could be amenable to flotation and processed at our SDA plant.

The Cocula Project area is located within the Ameca Mining District of Jalisco State which is home to Agnico Eagle’s El Barqueño Project, Endeavor Silver’s Terronera Project and GoGold’s Los Ricos Project. Please see News Releases dated September 10th and October 22nd, 2020 as well as http://www.candentegold.com/s/cocula.asp for further details on the Cocula Project.

SDA Plant and El Dorado

The Company has received final TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval for the Definitive Agreement to acquire the SDA plant and the rights to an agreement on the El Dorado property from Magellan Acquisition Corp. (“Magellan”). The company is issuing 5,000,000 shares for Magellan’s rights to the El Dorado property and to obtain the first 10% interest in the SDA plant. The Definitive Agreement also gives Candente Gold the right to earn up to 100% interest in the plant by issuing shares in stages over 30 months totaling a value of US$1.425 million. Magellan has also agreed that the total number of shares to be issued for the 100% interest will not exceed 33,500,000.