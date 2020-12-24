 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.12.2020 / 21:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Damien
Last name(s): Vanderwilt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Co-President and Head of Global Markets

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

b) LEI
254900ULFH90UKBGDV65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: KYG370921069

b) Nature of the transaction
Approval of options 2,189,532 under option plan and 5,310,468 as inducement grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
107 Grand St.
10013 New York
United States
Internet: www.galaxydigital.io

 
