Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Christmas Morning Explosion on Second Ave. N. in Downtown Nashville

- No Damage or Operational Impact to Ole Red Nashville, Ryman Auditorium; Minor Damage Reported at Wildhorse Saloon -



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) shared the following statement from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Colin Reed, related to the Dec. 25, 2020 explosion on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville:

“I want to express our deep concern for the individuals and business owners who have been impacted by the early morning explosion in downtown Nashville. We are thankful that, as of now, no major injuries have been reported. An initial assessment of our downtown properties revealed no damage at the Ryman Auditorium and Ole Red Nashville and minor damage to the Wildhorse Saloon. We do not anticipate any long-term business interruptions due to this incident. The Wildhorse Saloon is currently closed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. We are in contact with our operator and local authorities and will conduct a full inspection of the Wildhorse Saloon as soon as we are cleared to do so. Our Gaylord Opryland and Grand Ole Opry complexes are outside of the downtown area and were not impacted by the explosion.