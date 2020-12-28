US Foods to Participate in the ICR Virtual Conference on Jan. 11, 2021

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Satriano, and Chief Financial Officer, Dirk Locascio, will present at the ICR Conference on Monday, Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. CST).

Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast and access the presentation slides by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.