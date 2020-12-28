One lucky HollywoodCasino.com player received an extra gift this holiday season with a jackpot win of over half a million dollars.

The lucky player, Randy S. won a $537,000 jackpot on December 16. He was playing the slot game Halloween Jack on his Android device.

“This has been our biggest jackpot win so far,” says Rich Criado, General Manager of iCasino for Penn National Gaming. “We’re thrilled that this player was able to go into the holiday season and 2021 with more than half a million dollars in the bank!”