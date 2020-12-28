Company Announcement 12/2020

Nordic Shipholding A/S — Financial calendar 2021





Financial Calendar 2021





11 March 2021 Deadline for any shareholder’s request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting

24 March 2021 Annual Report 2020

23 April 2021 Annual General Meeting

26 May 2021 Q1 result 2021

25 August 2021 Half year result 2021



24 November 2021 Q3 result 2021

For further information please contact

Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000