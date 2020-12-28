Company Announcement 12/2020
28 December 2020
Nordic Shipholding A/S — Financial calendar 2021
11 March 2021 Deadline for any shareholder’s request to include specific items on the Agenda for the Annual General Meeting
24 March 2021 Annual Report 2020
23 April 2021 Annual General Meeting
26 May 2021 Q1 result 2021
25 August 2021 Half year result 2021
24 November 2021 Q3 result 2021
For further information please contact
Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the Board, Nordic Shipholding A/S (+45) 3929 1000
