Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X Energy Corp
Saint-Laurent, QC, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latest Updates from Manganese X
Energy Corp. With 2020 nearing its end, we are arriving at the marking end of a decade. Every year at this time there are a lot of conversations reflecting and assessing the
complete year, this moment will be unique as it will mean reviewing the previous ten years. One of the most talked-about topics is the environment and its condition and the probability that we are
heading towards a catastrophic situation. The environmental depletion of resources is crossing all borders and boundaries. Large corporations and industries are often blamed for it. There is a
general consensus within the scientific community that if big business continues to ignore the plea to protect the environment over the pressure to maintain an ever increasing rate of profits to
deliver shareholder dividends, then everyone will be in for a rough go.
However, amidst the chaos, this decade has witnessed many corporations taking initiatives that favor mother nature. Be it a small or a major change, there are organizations and entrepreneurs who have consciously switched to processes that are either neutral or do no harm to the environment. Manganese X Energy Corp is one such company, that is both socially and environmentally responsible..
Manganese X Energy and it’s future mining projects are positioned to extract Manganese for the manufacturing of Nickel Manganese Lithium-Ion batteries that will soon become Cobalt free. The company differentiates itself from other companies by introducing a key element in the lithium-ion battery manufacturing process - Extremely high quality percentage of Manganese Sulfate MnSO4 (which is the precursor to the cathode). Unlike other miners, it’s metallurgical studies of it’s Battery Hill, New Brunswick deposit, that has achieved a rating of 99.95% MnSO4 with an extremely low contaminant level. Making the manufacture of all future electric vehicle (EV) lithium Manganese batteries and backup storage energy units from it’s Battery Hill NB deposit more safe, efficient and environmentally friendly, thus placing safety before profits. Find out more about the company, the industry, its values, and latest updates.
