Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X Energy Corp

Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology That Moves Towards Tabless Battery Technology Increasing Energy Capacity, Power Six-Fold While Allowing EV's to Travel Further

Saint-Laurent, QC, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latest Updates from Manganese X Energy Corp. With 2020 nearing its end, we are arriving at the marking end of a decade. Every year at this time there are a lot of conversations reflecting and assessing the complete year, this moment will be unique as it will mean reviewing the previous ten years. One of the most talked-about topics is the environment and its condition and the probability that we are heading towards a catastrophic situation. The environmental depletion of resources is crossing all borders and boundaries. Large corporations and industries are often blamed for it. There is a general consensus within the scientific community that if big business continues to ignore the plea to protect the environment over the pressure to maintain an ever increasing rate of profits to deliver shareholder dividends, then everyone will be in for a rough go.

