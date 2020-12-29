 

First Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020, 15:15  |  25   |   |   

HAMILTON, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – Fourth Quarter 2020
   
When: Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 844-825-9784
    855-669-9657 (toll-free Canada)
    412-317-5164 (Outside U.S. & Canada)

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO, Stephen F. Carman, Executive Vice President and CFO, Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer and Emilio Cooper, Executive Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer will provide an overview of fourth quarter 2020 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s fourth quarter results will be released after the market closes on January 27, 2021, and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website.

About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact
Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO
(609) 643-0168, patrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com




First Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call HAMILTON, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Saga Pure ASA: Invests NOK 35 million in blue ammonia company Horisont Energi
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
AeroCentury Corp. Comments on Unusual Market Activity
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Developments Regarding XRP Relevant To 21Shares’ ETPs
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving ...
Admiral Group plc announces sale of Penguin Portals and Preminen comparison businesses to RVU, the ...
Zai Lab Announces Inclusion of ZEJULA (Niraparib) in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...