Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2020 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Falk
Last name(s): Raudies

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FCR Immobilien AG

b) LEI
967600LT9MY90VC0Y128 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC913

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.20 EUR 1645401.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.2000 EUR 1645401.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FCR Immobilien AG
Paul-Heyse-Straße 28
80336 München
Germany
Internet: www.fcr-immobilien.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64139  29.12.2020 



