CAI International, Inc. Announces the Completion of the Sale of its Railcar Fleet to Infinity Transportation

CAI International, Inc. (“CAI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAI), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously reported agreement to sell all of its remaining railcar fleet to Infinity Transportation for $228.1 million.

Timothy Page, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of CAI, commented, “The closing of the sale of our remaining railcar fleet completes the commitment we made to divest our non-core assets and will allow us to maximize shareholder returns by focusing all of our resources on our core container leasing business.”