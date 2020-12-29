 

CAI International, Inc. Announces the Completion of the Sale of its Railcar Fleet to Infinity Transportation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.12.2020, 21:23  |  64   |   |   

CAI International, Inc. (“CAI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAI), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously reported agreement to sell all of its remaining railcar fleet to Infinity Transportation for $228.1 million.

Timothy Page, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of CAI, commented, “The closing of the sale of our remaining railcar fleet completes the commitment we made to divest our non-core assets and will allow us to maximize shareholder returns by focusing all of our resources on our core container leasing business.”

About CAI International, Inc.

CAI is one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies. As of September 30, 2020, CAI operated a worldwide fleet of approximately 1.7 million CEUs of containers. CAI operates through 14 offices located in 12 countries including the United States.

About Infinity Transportation

Infinity Transportation, a subsidiary of Global Atlantic Financial Group, provides net and full-service leases as well as other structured financing solutions that address the logistical and financial needs of its clients in the rail, aviation, and intermodal industries. Infinity Transportation manages a large, diverse portfolio of transportation assets and is led by a veteran management team with a broad range of technical expertise, asset-level knowledge and transaction experience across transportation operations, maintenance and finance.

CAI International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CAI International, Inc. Announces the Completion of the Sale of its Railcar Fleet to Infinity Transportation CAI International, Inc. (“CAI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CAI), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously reported agreement to sell all of its remaining railcar fleet to Infinity Transportation for $228.1 million. Timothy Page, Interim …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Avalara Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire INPOSIA
Moderna to Present at the Goldman Sachs 13th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announce Proposed Settlement in the FTS International, Inc. ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
AT&T to Webcast Talk with John Stephens at Citi Global TMT West Virtual Conference on January 5
Specialty Welding and Turnarounds Announces Acquisition of Hydroprocessing Associates
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
CAI International, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell Its Remaining Railcar Fleet and Provides a Container Market Update - Expects 40%+ Growth in Q4 Net Income from Continuing Operations