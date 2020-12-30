EANS-Total Voting Rights Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
Total number of voting rights announcement transmitted by euro adhoc with
the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the
content of this announcement.
Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at the end of the
month December 2020 the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 390976608
voting rights. The stated capital is now EUR 1944947233. The change of total
voting rights is effective as of 31.12.2020.
additional (optional) statements:
Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that at 31 December 2020
the total number of voting rights has been increased to 390,976,608 as a result
of the issuance of shares under the company's scrip dividend programme and the
issuance of shares as part of the remuneration package of the directors and
employees of the Group. The stated capital as of the same date is EUR
1,944,947,233 following the company's dividend distribution of 30 December 2020.
Further inquiry note:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4802253
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
