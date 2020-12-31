 

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.12.2020, 22:05  |  16   |   |   

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that on December 30, 2020, the Compensation Committee of Xeris’ Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options for an aggregate of 38,250 shares, and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 35,100 shares, of its common stock to 7 new employee(s) under Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan.

Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employed by Xeris or one of its subsidiaries as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. The non-qualified stock options will vest over a period of four years, either 25% on the first anniversary of the grant with the remaining 75% vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter, or 36% on 18 months after the grant date with the remaining 64% vesting in ten equal quarterly installments thereafter, and are subject to the employees’ continued employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries. The restricted stock units will vest over a period of four years in equal annual installments, and are subject to the employees’ continued employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries. All equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan and forms of award agreements covering the grants.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris (NASDAQ: XERS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris’ technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that on December 30, 2020, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Moderna Confirms 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Supply Agreement with the Government of the ...
UGI to Acquire Mountaineer Gas Company
ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare ...
Richland County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online
CytRx Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Regulatory Review of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Co-Chief Investment Officer Appointments and ...
Central Garden & Pet To Acquire Green Garden
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Six Property Portfolio for $12.0 million
Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Distribution Agreement With Megapharm Ltd. to Commercialize Gvoke in Israel and the Palestinian Authority
11.12.20
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Ogluo, Its Ready-To-Use (RTU) Glucagon for Injection, for the Treatment of Severe Hypoglycaemia in Adults, Adolescents, and Children Aged 2 Years and Over With Diabetes Mellitus

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
3
Xeris Pharmaceuticals
11.12.20
197
XERS (Mkap $144 M) Cash $124 M --Biotech mit Potential