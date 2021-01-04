Inseego Corp. to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Inseego chairman and CEO, Dan Mondor, and executive vice president and CFO, Craig Foster, will be presenting at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET. The company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout that day.

The company will provide a live webcast of the presentation. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the company’s investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.