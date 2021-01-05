Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Gibson Engineering

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it has acquired Gibson Engineering Company, Inc. (“Gibson”), a provider of automation products, services, and engineered solutions focused on machine vision, motion control, mobile and collaborative robotic solutions, intelligent sensors, and other related equipment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Neil A. Schrimsher, President & Chief Executive Officer for Applied, commented “We are pleased to announce the addition of Gibson Engineering and the continued expansion of our next generation automation offering and footprint. Gibson is a leading provider of emerging automation technologies across the U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets. They bring established customer and supplier relationships, along with an experienced team highly regarded for their technical and engineering expertise that aligns with our growth strategy, market focus, and value proposition.”