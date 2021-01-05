eGain to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2021

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://www.egain.com / company/investors .

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3:30 pm ET, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Needham representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com .

